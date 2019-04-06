US officials say all Pak F16s accounted for

April 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pak military calls for truth from India on downing of F-16

Pakistan military Friday called on India to speak the truth about the actual losses in an aerial dogfight between the nuclear-armed neighbours, after a leading US magazine questioned India's claim that one of its fighter jets shot down a Pakistani F-16 on February 27.

Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said it was time India came clean on "false claims", including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan.

"Truth always prevails. Time for India to speak truth about false claims and actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan," Ghafoor said.

His remarks came after a report in US-based Foreign Policy magazine, quoting two senior American defense officials with direct knowledge of the situation, said the US personnel recently counted Pakistan's F-16s and found none of the planes missing.

"The findings directly contradict the account of Indian Air Force officials, who said that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman managed to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 before his own plane was downed by a Pakistani missile," the report said.

After the aerial confrontation, India claimed one of its MiG-21 fighter jets downed a Pakistani F-16 before itself being shot down on February 27. The pilot of that jet Varthaman was captured by Pakistan and handed over to India on March 1 in an effort to de-escalate the crisis.

Pakistan, however, has consistently denied the Indian Air Force's claim, saying none of its aircraft were shot down during the weeks of tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Pakistan also claims to have shot a second Indian Air Force jet during the engagement, a claim India has dismissed.

According to the magazine, Pakistan invited the US to physically count its F-16 planes after the incident as part of an end-user agreement signed when the foreign military sale was finalised.

"Some of the aircraft were not immediately available for inspection due to the conflict, so it took US personnel several weeks to account for all of the jets," one US official said.

According to the magazine, Pakistan invited the US to physically count its F-16 planes after the incident as part of an end-user agreement signed when the foreign military sale was finalised.

“Some of the aircraft were not immediately available for inspection due to the conflict, so it took US personnel several weeks to account for all of the jets,” one US official said.







