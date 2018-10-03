US must lift ‘humanitarian’ sanctions on Iran: International Court of Justice

AgenciesNew Delhi
The United Nations’ International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that affect imports of humanitarian goods and products and services linked to the safety of civil aviation.
The court said that Washington must “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.
Iran had sought suspension of the sanctions in August hearings and had challenged them a month earlier, in July. US lawyers had defended the sanctions as national security measure and maintained that it cannot be challenged at the world court.
Tough sanctions were imposed on Iran in May following Iran’s withdrawal from the nuclear accord.
