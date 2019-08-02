US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

August 02, 2019 15:40:00 | Javid Ahmad

A US made sniper rifle and a Pakistan-made Anti-personnel mine was recovered by forces along the Amarnath Yatra route, General Officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lt General KJS Dhillon said on Friday.

He said extensive searches are being conducted along all the routes leading to Amarnath cave as there was a strong intelligence that Pakistani militants might attack the yatra.

"The searches are being conducted from last three days and it still continue," he said in a press conference here.

Dhillon said during the search operation a US made sniper rifle M24, which is fitted with telescope, and a Pakistan made anti personnel mine was recovered from one of the yatra routes.