US lawmakers say troops withdrawal from Afghanistan risky

Press Trust of IndiaWashington
Any hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, as in the case of Syria, would pave way for another 9/11, top US lawmakers and experts have warned.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday decided to pull out a significant number of American troops from Afghanistan, a day after he announced a withdrawal from Syria.
Currently, the US has nearly 15,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a NATO mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations.
Trump is considering pulling out some 3,000 troops from the war-torn country.
The senators termed the withdrawal of American troops a high risk strategy.
"The conditions in Afghanistan --at the present moment-- make American troop withdrawals a high-risk strategy. If we continue on our present course, we are setting in motion the loss of all our gains and paving the way toward a second 9/11," Senator Lindsey Graham said.