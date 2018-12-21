About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

US lawmakers say troops withdrawal from Afghanistan risky

Published at December 21, 2018 03:54 PM 0Comment(s)681views


US lawmakers say troops withdrawal from Afghanistan risky

Press Trust of India

Washington

Any hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, as in the case of Syria, would pave way for another 9/11, top US lawmakers and experts have warned.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday decided to pull out a significant number of American troops from Afghanistan, a day after he announced a withdrawal from Syria.

Currently, the US has nearly 15,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a NATO mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations.

Trump is considering pulling out some 3,000 troops from the war-torn country.

The senators termed the withdrawal of American troops a high risk strategy.

"The conditions in Afghanistan --at the present moment-- make American troop withdrawals a high-risk strategy. If we continue on our present course, we are setting in motion the loss of all our gains and paving the way toward a second 9/11," Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top