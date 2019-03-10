US issues travel advisory for JK

March 10, 2019 | Agencies

The United States has Friday updated its Level 2 travel alert for India and asked US citizens not to visit “most of Jammu and Kashmir” due to “militancy and civil unrest”.

It also advised US travellers to not venture within 10 km of the border with Pakistan “due to the potential for armed conflict”.

“Sporadic violence occurs particularly along the Line of Control separating India and Pakistan, and in tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam,” the Department of State advisory said.

However, it said tourists can visit the Ladakh region and its capital, Leh.

On February 14, a local militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad drove an explosive-laden van into a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force men in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, killing 40 of them.

A Level 1 alert means travellers should exercise normal precautions while Level 2 alert asks visitors to exercise caution and Level 3 alert means “reconsider travel”, and Level 4 is “do not travel”.

The advisory says to “exercise caution” while visiting India and recommends that women should not travel alone to the country.

“Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India,” the advisory said. “Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations.”

It also warned that militant “may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities”.