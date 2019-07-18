US House votes against move to impeach Trump

July 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The US House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic party has a majority, voted on Wednesday against a move to impeach President Donald Trump.



The House voted 332-95 against Congressman Al Green's articles of impeachment against the president, reflecting that the majority of Democrats were not ready yet to impeach Trump despite a bitter political divide with the White House.



Trump, who was travelling to North Carolina to address a public rally, described it as the most ridiculous project.



"We've just received an overwhelming vote against impeachment and that's the end of it," he said. "It's time to get back to work."