About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

US fails to win UN condemnation of Hamas in Gaza

Published at December 07, 2018 10:50 AM 0Comment(s)1263views


ap

United Nations

A US-sponsored draft resolution that for the first time would have condemned the militant Islamic group Hamas, which controls Gaza, failed to win the required two-thirds majority in the UN General Assembly.

Before Thursday's vote, the 193-member world body had narrowly voted to require a two-thirds majority which Arab nations pressed for rather than a simple majority which the United States urged.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the assembly before the vote that it could make history and unconditionally speak out against Hamas which she called "one of the most obvious and grotesque cases of terrorism in the world." 

But the vote on the resolution to condemn Hamas was 87-57 with 33 abstentions, a plurality below the two-thirds requirement.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top