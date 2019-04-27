US envoys call on Rana

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alex LeFever, Political Officer and A. Sukesh, senior Advisor in the Embassy of the USA in India on Friday called on National Conference (NC) Provincial President Devender Singh Rana here and discussed matters of common interest.

As per a statement, the team had interaction on varied range of subjects, inter allia, environment, tourism, academics and sharing of knowledge and ideas aimed at promoting universal brotherhood, amity and tranquility between the communities.

They also discussed the crucial need of societal involvement in ensuring balanced environment, improvised health and hygiene, promotion of literacy and global initiatives to make the world a better place to live in.

Rana gave an overview of the tourism potential in Jammu and Kashmir, saying because of its scenic splendor, rich bio-diversity and unparalleled hospitality the state has made a niche for itself around the globe.

“From times immemorial, the state has been offering much to nature lovers, adventure tourists, sports persons, golfers besides all those having yearning to attain spiritual bliss”, he added.

The provincial president and the visiting US team discussed volley of subjects including global initiatives on fighting poverty and disease besides measures to ensure tranquility between nations and continents.