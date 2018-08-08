US envoy meets Vohra, Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 7:
Ambassador of United States Kenneth I Juster accompanied by Alexi Lefevre, Political Officer and Sukesh, Senior Political Specialist, called on Governor N. N. Vohra at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
The US envoy discussed with Governor matters relating to further strengthening of the rapidly advancing India–US understanding on several fronts, particularly in regard to issues relating to the war against militancy.
Governor mentioned to Ambassador Juster the many areas which have a very high potential for Indo–US collaborations and wished the Ambassador a useful stay at Srinagar.
The US envoy also called on National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah at his residence, here today.
Kenneth and Omar held discussions on a wide range of issues pertaining to the State and the region in general.
NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and Political Advisor to Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq were also present on the occasion.