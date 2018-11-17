US envoy calls on senior PDP leader Ved Mahajan in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 16:
Lesslie Virguerie, Minister for Political Affairs in the United States Embassy, New Delhi on Friday called on senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ved Mahajan at his residence and held threadbare discussion over the present political scenario of the state.
Lesslie was accompanied by A. Sukesh, senior political advisor and duo discussed in detailed the challenges Jammu and Kashmir state is facing at Manny fronts.
Mahajan as per the party spokesman appraised the delegation about the price efforts taken by the PDP to get the state out of the squalid conditions an to provide sigh of relief to the perturbed masses already bearing the brunt of violence and pillage due to the uncertainty dominating the scenes since decades.
Mahajan told the United States minister that the PDP founded by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the year 1999 made resumption of dialogue and reconciliation as its priority. “The party has been at the forefront to pitch for dialogue so that to stop the state from turning into a theatre of war.”
The PDP leader also stated that the party has been striving hard since inception to ensure equitable growth and development in all the three regions of the state and never allow any wedge between any of the region or community in Jammu and Kashmir- known in the outer world as an abode of tolerance, brotherhood and harmony.
Mahajan added that in a bid to revolutionise the education sector in the state, the PDP led dispensation established more than 42 colleges, four universities and upgradation of thousands of schools dedicated to the children hailing from economically downtrodden families.
The PDP leader stated that the party headed by Mehbooba Mufti is making consistent efforts to get the state out of the political crises and address its external as well as internal dimensions. “Whether in Government or out, the party has remained at the forefront to pitch for dialogue and reconciliation between the two countries and make peace inseparable feature of the violence infested state,” Mahajan told the delegation, adding that in future has well, the PDP shall continue with its endeavour to ensure that the two countries come closer and talks and reconciliation usher a new era of peace and tranquility in the state.