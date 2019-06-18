US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

June 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Amidst an escalation of tensions with Iran, the US has approved the deployment of 1,000 additional troops in the Middle East for "defensive purposes" to address air, naval and ground-based threats.



The announcement by Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan came hours after Iran said it would surpass the uranium-stockpile limit set by its nuclear deal in the next 10 days against the backdrop of soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington.



The action of deploying 1,000 more troops is being taken to ensure the safety and welfare of US military personnel working throughout the region and to protect its national interests, Shanahan said on Monday.



The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, he said.



"I have authorised approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval and ground-based threats in the Middle East," Shanahan said.



"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behaviour by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region," he said.



The US will continue to monitor the situation "diligently and make adjustments" to force levels as necessary given intelligence reporting and credible threats, Shanahan said.



Last month, National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the US was deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the Middle East in response to a "number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings" from Iran.



America has blamed Iran for last week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an accusation Tehran has denied as "baseless."