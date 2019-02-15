US condemns

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 15, 2019 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)768views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Feb 14:

 The US on Thursday condemned the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said it stands alongside India in defeating terrorism.
In one of the deadliest militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 44 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
"The US Mission in India strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.
The US stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it, he said.

