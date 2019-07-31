About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 31, 2019 | AP/Press Trust of India

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US and Chinese envoys met Wednesday for talks aimed at ending a tariff war after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of trying to stall negotiations in hopes he will not win re-election in 2020.

Economists say quick breakthroughs are unlikely because the two governments face the same disagreements over China's technology policy and trade surplus that caused talks to break down in May.

Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations but neither side has given any sign it might offer big concessions.

The dispute over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology has battered exporters on both sides and disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and their Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, smiled and shook hands but said nothing to reporters as they began a meeting at a government guesthouse in Shanghai.

That followed an official dinner Tuesday at the elegant Peace Hotel on the waterfront Bund.

Trump has raised tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing responded by taxing USD 110 billion of US products. Chinese leaders are resisting U.S. pressure to roll back plans for government-led development of industry leaders in robotics, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Washington complains those efforts depend on stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology. For their part, American negotiators have resisted Chinese demands that punitive U.S. tariffs be lifted immediately.

Trump wants to keep some penalties in place to ensure Beijing carries out any agreement. Rhetoric on both sides has hardened, prompting some economists to suggest U.S. and Chinese leaders are settling in for a "war of attrition."

In Washington, Trump accused Beijing of wanting to stall through the 2020 presidential election in hopes of being able to negotiate with a more malleable Democrat. He said that if re-elected, he would get "much tougher" with Beijing.

"China would love to wait and just hope," Trump told reporters Tuesday. "They'll pray that Trump loses," he said.

"And then they'll make a deal with a stiff, somebody that doesn't know what they're doing."

Separately on Twitter, Trump warned that if he wins in 2020, "the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all." Negotiators in Shanghai are also expected to discuss the fate of telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Washington put the company, China's first global tech brand, on a security list in May that blocks purchases of U.S. components and technology.

The United States say Huawei is a national security threat, an accusation the company denies. Trump has said it could be a bargaining chip in the trade dispute.

Latest News

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 31, 2019 | AP/Press Trust of India

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

              

US and Chinese envoys met Wednesday for talks aimed at ending a tariff war after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of trying to stall negotiations in hopes he will not win re-election in 2020.

Economists say quick breakthroughs are unlikely because the two governments face the same disagreements over China's technology policy and trade surplus that caused talks to break down in May.

Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations but neither side has given any sign it might offer big concessions.

The dispute over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology has battered exporters on both sides and disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and their Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, smiled and shook hands but said nothing to reporters as they began a meeting at a government guesthouse in Shanghai.

That followed an official dinner Tuesday at the elegant Peace Hotel on the waterfront Bund.

Trump has raised tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing responded by taxing USD 110 billion of US products. Chinese leaders are resisting U.S. pressure to roll back plans for government-led development of industry leaders in robotics, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Washington complains those efforts depend on stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology. For their part, American negotiators have resisted Chinese demands that punitive U.S. tariffs be lifted immediately.

Trump wants to keep some penalties in place to ensure Beijing carries out any agreement. Rhetoric on both sides has hardened, prompting some economists to suggest U.S. and Chinese leaders are settling in for a "war of attrition."

In Washington, Trump accused Beijing of wanting to stall through the 2020 presidential election in hopes of being able to negotiate with a more malleable Democrat. He said that if re-elected, he would get "much tougher" with Beijing.

"China would love to wait and just hope," Trump told reporters Tuesday. "They'll pray that Trump loses," he said.

"And then they'll make a deal with a stiff, somebody that doesn't know what they're doing."

Separately on Twitter, Trump warned that if he wins in 2020, "the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all." Negotiators in Shanghai are also expected to discuss the fate of telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd.

Washington put the company, China's first global tech brand, on a security list in May that blocks purchases of U.S. components and technology.

The United States say Huawei is a national security threat, an accusation the company denies. Trump has said it could be a bargaining chip in the trade dispute.

News From Rising Kashmir

;