US can play a crucial role to solve Kashmir: Sehrai

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
Reacting on American president Donald Trump’s statement, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai said, “The US can play a very critical role in not only de-escalating confrontation between India and Pakistan but in resolving Kashmir issue.” He said that the world, including the US, was well aware of the danger the dispute posed to world peace and to the stability in the region.
“We wish to see progress towards the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is the biggest hurdle in the way of peace and development in the region and the whole world, including the US, is fully aware of this reality,” he said
Sehrai said, “Kashmir stands as a potential nuclear flashpoint between the two countries which will consume the lives of millions of people in an instant. Allowing this dangerous political conflict to fester not only endangers the security of the people of the entire region but also undermines their future by compromising on their interest and well-being.”
“How long will the two hold the prosperity and security of their people and the region hostage to their hostility and rivalry? If they reject talks how will they engage, do they have an alternative?” Sehrai asked.
Sehrai said, “It needs deep reflection and clear reasoning by the leadership on both sides to understand that this human and political issue can only be addressed through political means which are humane and civilized,” adding that the Military confrontation can only make it more chronic.
Sehrai appealed leadership in India and Pakistan has to change course and move away forward peacefully. They have to take difficult decisions which are urgently needed to shape a better course for the future generations of India and Pakistan and the tormented people of Jammu and Kashmir. KNS