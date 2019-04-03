US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

April 03, 2019 | RK Web News

The Trump administration has approved the sale of 24 multi-role MH-60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India at an estimated cost of 2.4 billion US dollars, the State Department has said.



It is considered the world's most advanced maritime helicopter.



As per officials, the choppers will provide the Indian defence forces with the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions.



The US government yesterday notified the Congress that it has approved the sale of the helicopters.



In its notification, the State Department told the Congress that this proposed sale will support the foreign policy of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.



The proposed sale of the helicopters will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the statement added.