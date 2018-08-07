About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

US ambassador to India calls on JK guv

Published at August 07, 2018 06:21 PM 0Comment(s)750views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

United States of America Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra here, today, and discussed Indo-US relations, with special focus on war against terrorism.



"Ambassador of United States of America to India Kenneth I Juster, accompanied by political officer Alexi Lefevre and senior political specialist Sukesh, called upon Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here," an official spokesman said.

The discussion revolved around further strengthening of India-USA ties on several fronts, particularly terrorism, the spokesman said. Collaborative ventures were also discussed during the meet.

