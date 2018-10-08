Urs Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) observed with religious fervor

Srinagar:
The 578th Urs of Sheikh-ul-Alam Sheikh Noor-u-Din Noorani (RA), popularly known as Nund Reshi, was observed today at Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam district with religious fervour.
Nund Reshi, the patron saint in Kashmir, is highly revered by both Muslims and Hindus. Thousands of devotees from across the valley thronged at Chrar-e-Sharief shrine where special prayers, salutations and supplications were held.
On the occasion, religious scholars threw light on the life, religious services, teachings and spiritual strength of the saint who had devoted his life to the preaching of Islam.
Kashmiri prisoners subjected to ill-treatment in Tihar jail: Geelani
Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (G) on Sunday condemned what it termed as the “inhuman treatment” meted to the Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners in New Delhi’s Tihal jail.
Commenting on the information that Pakistani prisoners lodged in central jail Tihar were taken out of their barks in the midnight and physically manhandled and ruthlessly beaten, a few of them sustained serious injuries. Hurriyat Conference (G) while condemning the act said that this was a gross violation of national and International laws which compel every country to abide by these rules and regulations to ensure the safety of every individual under custody. “Although India too is signatory to these laws, but intoxicated in power and might it never abide by these laws. Hurriyat said that when any Indian national is arrested on charges of spying or murderous conspiracies, they start beating the drum of prisoner’s and human rights<” Hurriyat said. Hurriyat (G) said that these helpless people in Indian jails mostly are political prisoners qualifying for more human and civilized behaviour from their captives—but India very brazenly and cunningly subjects them to inhuman treatment.