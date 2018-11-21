Urs of Baba Daryadin celebrated

Umar RainaGanderbal:
The Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Baba Daryadin (RA) was celebrated with religious fervour here in Baba Daryadin Nagbal area of central Kashmirs Ganderbal district.
The Urs Mubarak is an annual festival and thousands of devotees visit the shrine to take blessing during the nightlong prayers.
A large number of devotees from different areas of district and the adjoining areas participated in this religious congregation.
During the Urs free Langer was also organized for the devotees.
The Ulema and Imam threw a detailed light on the life of the Sufi Saint his religious services and teachings .
On the occasion Auqaf committee ensured full arrangements for the peaceful and hassle-free celebration of the Urs.