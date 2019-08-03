Urs Hazrat Shah Hamdan (RA) commences at Tral

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

According to Chairman Idarah Auqaf Islamia Hamdania Tral, the Urs of Hazrat Shah-i-Hamdan (RA) at Khankah Faizpanah Tral shall commence from 2nd August 2019. In this connection Auqaf Committee has demanded the administration to ensure adequate arrangements of water supply, electricity and transportation for devotees.



