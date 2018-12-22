Urs Dastgeer Sahab (RA) concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 21:
The annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) concluded on Friday and thousands of devotees amid chill offered congregational Friday prayers at Khanyar and Saraibala here.
Shortly after the Friday prayers the holy relics belonged to Dastgeer Sahab (RA) were exhibited to the devotees both at Khanyar and Saraibala.
Hazrat Shiekh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani also known as Ghaus-ul-Azam or fondly called as Peer Dastgeer Sahib is being revered by one and all across Jammu and Kashmir.
Devotees thronged these shrines in large number from different district of Valley.
On this occasion, Idara Auqaf Gousia President Chowdhary Mehrajuddin Bujja declared that Gousia Diagnostic Centre and Kaunsar Shafakhana will be upgraded in the interest of general public.
The Urs that culminated on Friday marked a series of special prayers and lectures and preaches on the life of Hazrat Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani.