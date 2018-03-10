Urs ChaharyarRA on Sunday

Wakf Vice Chairman takes stock of arrangements
Wakf Vice Chairman takes stock of arrangements
Srinagar:
The Urs of Khalifa Awal Ameerul Momineen Hazrat Abu Bakr Sidiq(RA) is being celebrated on Sunday the 11th of March 2018 at Assar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Jinab Sahib Soura, Assar-i-Sharief Kalashpora, Kabamarg and Aham-i-Sharief Bandipora with offering of five time prayer and display of Holy Relics.
The Vice Chairman Wakf Board took stock of arrangements today in this behalf and instructed that all facilities be kept available to devotees on this occasion including uninterrupted electric and water supply. Mr. Nizam-uddin Bhat also instructed the respective Administrators to take special care of cleanliness and hygiene as well as provide adequate furnishing to the devotees Besides he also requested for providing safe and comfortable to and from arrangement of transport to the people so that they do not face any hassles.
Govt seals Al Amin nursing home for not being ‘up to the mark’
Srinagar: Department of Health, Jammu and Kashmir government today deputed an inspection team headed by senior officers to Al Amin Nursing Home, Srinagar.
According to statement issued here, the officials said that it was observed that the hospital was unregistered and has many deficiencies like unregistered USG Section, Unregistered Pharmacy, No proper segregation of Bio-medical Waste, Invalid Labour Registration, Improper Office Records regarding staff and remuneration etc. paid to them. Moreover Operation Theatre, Laboratory and Labour Room was not up to the mark. Various sections have been sealed already and directions given to the authorities to shift the admitted patients at the earliest so that the hospital be sealed completely.
0 Comment(s)