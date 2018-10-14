Uri’s Hindu-majority village votes against BJP

Noor-ul-HaqLagama (Uri), Oct 13:
The Hindu-majority village of Lagama in border town of Uri saw people voting against BJP.
They said BJP’s communal agenda had no takers in the peaceful area of Uri.
Uri witnessed a huge voter turnout in the third phase of Urban Local Bodies polls on Saturday.
Officials said the turnover was recorded at 75.33 percent in Uri Municipal Committee polls.
Lagama, with a population of some 500 Brahmin Hindus is 1 km from main town Uri.
The Hindu population has been living here prior to 1947 before the division of the subcontinent.
Voters said BJP has a communal agenda and Hindus of Lagama have a cordial relationship with Muslims and other minorities of Uri.
“Brahmins of Lagama were neither harassed in 1990s when militancy was at its peak nor now when communal politics has a say in the society,” said Anil Kumar, who cast his vote at Lagama ward 04 at Industrial Technology Institute. “Here Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus enjoy a cordial relationship and we will never give communal parties a chance to break this cordial relationship.”
He said the participation in civic polls was for development and that the Brahmins would never support any party or candidate who was there for communal politics.
Another voter, Darshan Lal, who exercised his franchise at Ward 5 of Lagama said Brahmin population of Lagama was never with communal politics.
“At ward 5 of Lagama, one Parmeshwari Devi filed nomination papers as BJP candidate but she withdrew her papers after members of community found it was going against the ethos of our society. We don't want severed relationship with our Muslim neighbours due to politics. Not a single person has been killed in Lagama Uri during militancy. We never thought of moving away from this place,” he said.
Lagama, Ward 4 with a total of 236 voters (121 male 121 and 115 female) saw Pooja Devi contesting as an independent candidate while Sheetal Kumari as Congress candidate and Shirasta Devi contested on the ticket of BJP.
While Lagama ward 5 with total 339 voters (159 male and 180 female) saw 66-year-old Jeet Kour as independent candidate and Lakshman Das as Congress candidate.
Nirmal Devi, who is a teacher by profession, said as the local parties had boycotted polls they were left with only one choice.
“I don't think Independent candidate can do justice with us. Since Congress is contesting the polls, we are here for Congress party only. Providing a space to communal party like BJP is not possible. At least Brahmins of Lagama won't give BJP a chance to rule,” she said.
Muslims with a population of 50 and Sikhs with a population of 12 live in minority in this Hindu-majority village.