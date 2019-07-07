Uri woman's murder mystery solved, accused arrested: Police

July 07, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police on Sunday claimed to have solved a murder mystery in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district by arresting the accused involved in the crime.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that the accused Qadeer Ahmad Khatana son of Ab Majeed, resident of Julla Kalgi Uri confessed that he murdered a woman with whom he had illicit relationship for the past one year.

"On 29 June, 2019, police station Uri received information that one lady namely Shahida Begum, wife of Ghulam Mustafa Khatana, a resident of Julla Kalgi Uri was found hanging in her room apparently after committing suicide," he said.

Soon after the incident inquest proceedings u/s 174 CrPC was initiated in Police Station Uri. A Special Investigation Team comprising of Station House Officer Uri and two Assistant Sub Inspectors under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer Uri was constituted.

The relatives of the deceased woman also held protests against her in-laws alleging that she was murdered.

Police said that the husband of the deceased woman is presently working outside the state and was working in Srinagar earlier.

Addressing the media SSP Baramulla said that various suspects were called for questioning in which one suspect namely Qadeer Ahmad Khatana son of Abdul Majeed, who happens to be brother-in-law and cousin of the the deceased woman was also questioned.

"During sustained interrogation, Khatana revealed that the deceased woman did not actually commit suicide but was murdered by him. The suspect also revealed that he had an illicit relationship with the woman from past one year," Qayoom said.

He said that when the woman returned from her maternal home after staying there for more than one month, the accused had already hooked up with her during the day time to keep the door of her room unlocked for him for night hours.

"On the fateful night accused after having dinner entered his room as usual along with his wife and kids. After noticing that his wife and kids slept, the accused entered the room of Shahida Begum at midnight."

"Few minutes later there were heated arguments between the two regarding their relationship and after their verbal altercation Shahida warned him that she will disclose about their illicit relationship to the family," SSP added.

An investigation officer said that feeling insecure by Shahida’s threats and to avenge the deceased's father who Khatana accused of having illicit relationship with his wife, Khatana put a scarf around Shahida's neck and gradually pulled it while grabbing her underneath and killed her on the spot.

"He then hung the dead body in the room with a ceiling fan in order dodge her killing as suicide," the officer added.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation is going on.