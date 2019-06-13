About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Uri traders observe shutdown, demand probe into LPG cylinder blast

Demanding probe into Uri gas cylinder blast which left five members of a family dead and two injured, the traders of Uri town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Wednesday observed a complete shutdown.

Calling it a 'mysterious blast', the call for a shutdown was given by Traders Federation Uri.

While urging an inquiry into the blast, President Traders federation Uri Haji Asadullah Lone said that the authorities should probe the blast as it is mysterious in nature and consumed five lives.

Five members of a family, including a woman, her three daughters and a son, had died after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Lagama on May 27. One of the injured is still under treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

“If gas cylinder did not explode then what kind of blast took place inside the house?. The blast was huge. We heard the sound in Uri market, three kilometres away from the site of incident. Leakage took place in a 5-kg gas cylinder, but it didn’t explode," Haji Assadullah Lone said.

The traders in Uri appealed the district administration to probe the nature of the blast.

“Let the district administration and police probe the blast which we believe is mysterious,” they said.

