March 12, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Uri schools witness thin attendance

While as the schools and colleges re-opened in Kashmir region after three-month-long winter break, thin attendance was witnessed at several schools in Kamalkote sector of Uri, in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Students of the area said that due to heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling between armies of India and Pakistan in the area past few days, most of students remained absent fearing shelling along Line of Control (LoC).
The entire Kamalkote sector has been witnessing intense mortar shelling in the past few days after skirmishes between Indo-Pak armies escalated following the Pulwama attack.
5 civilians were injured while as 4 residential houses were damaged in Dulanja village of Kamalkote in last two weeks due the intense mortar shelling in the area.
A teacher at Government Girls High School Kamalkote wishing anonymity said that out of 125 students only 6 girl students attended their classes on first day of the school.
“Due to prevailing situations, most of the students remained absent. Parents don't want to risk the life of their wards. Yesterday only 4 civilians were injured and 3 houses damaged in cross border shelling in Kamalkote. Students too can't be forced to attend classes in such a situation where you don't know when will a mortar shell hit the school building,” the teacher said.
He said that construction of an underground safe bunker for safety of students is still pending despite repeated appeals to the higher authorities.
Nuzhat, a class 8th student who attended the school said that girl students from others areas in Kamalkote couldn't come fearing shelling from Pakistan side.
“God forbid, if there is shelling in the area, where should we go. We can't save ourselves as the area is in firing range from Pakistan. While as the rest of the students in the state are happy with their studies, we are living in a state of fear and trauma,” Nuzhat added.
Students said that due to intermittent small arm fire, mortar and artillery shelling, there is a certain fear in the area and continuing with their studies is not possible in such a situation.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Zonal Educational Officer Uri, Muhammad Iqbal said probably due to prevailing situation in the area and inclement weather, thin attendance was witnessed in the schools of Kamalkote area on first day of schooling after winter vacations.
“We have 1 Higher Secondary, 3 High Schools, 8 middle schools and 23 primary schools in the area with 2114 students enrolled in these institutions. 20 per cent students attended on the first day of schooling after the winter vacation,” ZEO Uri said.
He said that if the shelling continues in the area, then higher authorities will be notified about the situation so that necessary arrangements will be made for the students of Kamalkote area. Meanwhile no reports of any fresh firing were reported in the area from Monday morning.

