Uri residents take out protest march, demand construction of underground bunkers

March 06, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

In wake of heightened border tensions, thousands of residents of Uri subdivision in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday staged a massive protest in main market Uri demanding the construction of underground bunkers for the safety of people living in border villages along Line of Control.

The residents of Kamalkote, Silikote, Churanda, Balkote, Morthal, Dardkote, Ishem, Gowalta, Sultandaki, Gowhaln, Thaljal, Chotale, Mayan and other frontier villages participated in the protest.

The protesters shouted slogans against state administration and district administration for not fulfilling their demands of construction of underground bunkers from last several years.

Lal Din, a resident of Churanda Uri said that the residents of Uri have raised the demand for bunkers time and again but there was a cold response from the government.

“After the 2005 earthquake, the government had promised construction of underground bunkers and alternative land for construction of houses at a safer place but till date, we have been deprived of safe bunkers. The government of India had already provided bunkers to residents living along the LoC in Jammu region but demands of Uri residents are unfortunately being ignored,” he said.

Aijaz Ahmad, another resident of Tillawari, Uri said that neither central government nor state government is paying any attention to the demands of residents of Uri who have been affected badly in the past as well due to cross-border shelling.

The protestors took out a rally and marched from the main town to SDM office Uri and submitted a memorandum in SDM office for Governor Administration demanding immediate construction of bunkers. After registering their demands, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Dr. Sajad Shafi of National Conference while leading the protesters blamed the administration for discrimination against the people of Uri and urged the Governor to immediately sanction funds for construction of bunkers for residents living along the LoC in Uri subdivision.

“The residents living in frontier villages of Uri have suffered injuries and loss of property amid intense firing and mortar shelling past several years. The Governor administration must ensure availability of sufficient funds to the district administration for construction of additional bunkers in Uri,” he added.

Last week armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shelling in Kamalkote sector of Uri forcing several families to flee to safer places. Six families were shifted to a makeshift camp set up at Uri in Government Higher Secondary school Uri. At least, three residential houses were also damaged in the mortar shelling.



