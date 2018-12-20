Uri remains shut against fitness trainer’s murder

Noor ul HaqUri:
A complete shutdown was observed in parts of Uri tehsil in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the murder of a 25-year-old fitness trainer.
Eyewitness said that a complete shutdown was observed in Chandanwari, Boniyar and Arunbua areas of Uri, against the mysterious murder of a fitness trainer Azim Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan of Arunbua, Boniyar. All shops and business establishments remained closed while as traffic off the roads in these areas.
Hundreds of locals from Chandanwari and Boniyar took to streets and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway for hours together, reports said.
The protesters were demanding justice for the family and strict action against the culprits involved in Khan’s murder. The protesters appealed the Baramulla police to arrest the culprits involved in this heinous crime.
Khan, according to police, was found hanging from a ceiling at a building in Azad Gung Baramulla on Tuesday, five days after he went missing. A police official from Baramulla said that circumstantial evidence and injury marks on body suggest the prima facie as a case of homicide. “A case of murder under FIR No 207/2018 under section 302 RPC was registered in Police Station Baramulla,” he said. Khan was a fitness trainer at Hulk Gym Centre at Azad Gunj area of Baramulla.