Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Two sisters who along with their mother and four other siblings were injured in a gas cylinder blast on 27 May succumbed to their injuries at SKIMS Soura here.

They lost the battle for life, a day after their mother and sister succumbed to injuries at the Valley's tertiarycare hospital SKIMS Soura.

The two sisters who died today include Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaishta Bano (14) daughters of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo.

Their mother Parveena Akther (35) and sister Saima Bano (18) had succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.

They were injured in the gas cylinder blast at their residence at Laghama village of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on May 27. (GNS)