Uri gas cylinder blast: Six-year-old boy succumbs at AIIMS, toll five

June 09, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

The death toll in the last month’s gas cylinder blast in Lagama Uri mounted to five with another injured boy breathing his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The six year old boy—who succumbed Saturday morning was identified as Obaid Ahmed son of Muhammad Shafi Chalkoo.

Police said that on May 27, seven family members, including the mother and her six children, were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded inside the residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri. Parveena Akther (35) and her daughters Saima (18), Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaista Bano (14) succumbed to their injuries at SKIMS Soura last week after being hospitalised for several days.

A medical official said that seven person were injured in the gas cylinder blast.

“Six patient with face and neck burn injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospital as face and neck injuries are considered as crucial while as one child was treated at Uri hospital. Few among the six injured had around 70 per cent injuries,” he said.

A police official in Uri said that initial reports suggest that leakage in five kilograms gas cylinder led to the incident.

"The room was filled with gas when it caught fire. The gas cylinder exploded causing injuries to seven members of Chalkoo family. However investigations are still going on," the police official said.

Earlier Governor Satya Pal Malik also expressed grief over the tragic death of five family members in Uri gas cylinder blast.

On the directions of Governor, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla gave an ex-gratia relief of Rs. 8 lakh to the head of the family and rupees 50,000 in cash for the medical treatment of those injured.

Further on Governor’s directions, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also sponsored two injured children of the family for free treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi, with free air tickets from Srinagar to Delhi for them and their attendants and two critical care ambulances were arranged for safe shifting of patients in Srinagar and Delhi.

Obaid, however succumbed in AIIMS on Saturday morning. A police official said that Obaid's body is yet to reach to his native village.

