Uri gas cylinder blast: 6-year-old boy succumbs, toll five

June 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 6-year-old boy who along with his mother and five other siblings were injured in a gas cylinder blast on 27 May 27 succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday.

Ubaid Ahmed son of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo was referred from SKIMS Soura to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment.

However, he succumbed to injuries today morning raising the toll in the gas cylinder blast to five, a police officer said.

Earlier his mother Parveena Akther (35) and three sisters Saima Bano (18) Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaishta Bano (14) had succumbed to injuries last week.

They were injured in the gas cylinder blast at their residence at Laghama village of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on May 27. (GNS)

(Representational picture)