Uri episode has questioned Kashmir’s collective societal values: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in the gory act of rape and brutal murder of a 9-year old kid at Booneyar, Uri.
On Saturday, according to party’s chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir, the PDP chief visited the victim’s family at Booneyar and expressed deep sorrow over the brutal and shameless incident that has devastated the family to the core and shocked the entire state.
Terming the incident shameful, shocking and outrageous, Mehbooba said such a gruesome episode has put a question mark on the state collective societal values and it is a high time that everyone needs to introspect and confederate to demand stern , unforgiving and harsh punishment to those who have committed such a devilish and barbaric act.
Appreciating the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir police in delivering swift justice to the victim’s family, Mehbooba further remarked that the support the police got in napping the culprits reflects the fact that such barbaric acts will find no societal acceptance in Kashmir, a place which is known in the entire world for its rich traditions and values.
While meeting the victim’s family, the former chief minister was accompanied by several senior party leaders including Syed Altaf Bukhari, Raja Aijaz Ali and several others. (KNS)