Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

March 20, 2019 | Agencies

A civilian who was injured in cross-LoC shelling in north Kashmir's Uri sector earlier this month succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura here on Wednesday.

Reports said that Reyaz Ahmad, 32, son of Sader Din resident of Batar Kundi Barjala Kamalkote succumbed to his injuries.

He was injured in cross-LOC shelling between the Armies of India and Pakistan earlier this month.

On 10 March four civilians were injured in cross-LoC shelling in which two were later reffered SKIMS Soura for advance treatment. (GNS)