Urges Dir School Education to reconsider suspension order against 2 schools

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In view of the recent order of suspension of recognition of two prominent schools and subsequent naming of other school in social media, Education Committee of PHD Chamber held an emergency meeting at PHD Kashmir Office which was presided over by Committee Chairman Showkat Mohammad Chowdhary.
The members in the meeting requested Directorate of School Education to reconsider the suspension order against the two schools as around 8000 students are enrolled with them whose education will be affected.
The members also noted with concern that the names of other schools are also being taken up in social media, which is creating bad image of the schools among the masses.
While appreciating some positive steps taken by the Directorate of School Education, the members also urged its Director GN Itoo to other schools are not maligned whose names are also being discussed in the social media.
The members also urged the parents to sort out their all issues with the management of the schools before approaching the Directorate of the schools.
The members observed that if immediate steps are not taken and higher authorities apprised about the contribution of the private schools in improving the standard of the education in the state, negative impression will spread among masses which will prove detrimental for the education system.
During the meeting it was also resolved unanimously that PHD Kashmir Chapter Chairman Mushtaq Chaya will be urged to take up the matter with Governor of the State for immediate redressal of the issue.
During the meeting, Chairman Education Committee, Showat M Chowdhary also assured the members that Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools would take up the matter with the concerned authorities and ensure that fee fixation committee also intervenes and regulates fee.