Urge your sons to leave path of violence: DGP to families of militants

A day after Delhi announced the ceasefire in the State, Jammu Kashmir Police Chief DGP Shesh Paul Vaid Thursday urged the families of local militants to shun the path of violence.
Vaid wrote on twitter: “Taking advantage of fresh initiative of GOI during Ramadan, families of local militants should urge their sons to leave path of violence & join them to live peacefully . Wish them good luck (sic).”
On Wednesday afternoon, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has asked the government forces not to launch the anti-militancy operations during the holy month of Ramzan.
Ramzan begins from today and will end on June 14.
Mehbooba Mufti had asked New Delhi to declare ceasefire during the holy month at an All Party Meet in Srinagar.
The last time the Union government announced an unilateral ceasefire during the month of Ramzan was in 2000, during the Vajpayee government’s tenure.