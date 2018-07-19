Urdu poetic collection Aatish Bajan released at Cultural Academy

AMK, MCS Baramulla, JKAACL remember late RK chief editor Syed Shujaat Bukhari
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, July 18:
Aatish Bajan, an Urdu poetic collection written by Shabir Aariz which features the hidden feelings of a person living in a disturbed situation was released on Wednesday here at the Conference Hall of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL).
The event was organised by Adbi Markaz Kamraz (AMK) in collaboration with Mehboob Cultural Society (MCS), Baramulla and was attended by a number of writers, poets, academicians, artists, film makers and intellectuals.
Muhammad Amin Bhat, who conducted the program proceedings, said Shabir’s book Aatish Bajan is a contemporary reality which discloses the inner feelings. He said the event could have been organised at Tagore hall but the absence of late Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari was unbearable. “My friend Shujaat Bukhari was the first person who was interested in releasing this book. In fact he had posted it on his Facebook wall. He would have been in the panel today, if he was alive,” he said.
On the occasion, Syed Shujaat’s chair and his photograph was decorated with flowers as a mark of tribute to the late veteran journalist and Chief Editor, Rising Kashmir.
“We could not afford his absence, so we decided to put the frame of Late Bukhari on his chair. He was a noble soul and an important part of Adbi Markaz Kamraz,” said Prof Amin.
The event began with the recitation of Fateh Khawani for the departed soul.
Farooq Rafiabadi, President, Adbi Markaz Kamraz said this was his first commemoration after losing Shujaat Bukhari. “It was a big loss for the society. He would have been with us today.”
He also congratulated Shabir Aariz for his book ‘Aatish Bajan’ and said, “For a society the writers are very precious and need to be celebrated on every occasion. Academy would increase its efforts to promote and preserve regional languages and the culture of the state.”
Dr Mushtaq Haider, Assistant Professor at Urdu Department, Kashmir University presented an in-depth paper on Shabir’s book ‘Aatish Bajan’.
Secretary, JKAACL, Dr. Aziz Hajini described Shabir Aariz as an exemplary literary person who has written a book in Urdu.
Irshad Ahmad Wani, Head North Campus of Kashmir University said he admired the poetry of Shabir Aariz as his poetic collection was unique. “I am from science background but when I met Shabir Sahab, his poetry attracted me and I knew he would become one of the prominent faces among the writers,” Wani said adding the book is always the first priority of a person. “Writers have an essential role in the society. Even after the death of a writer, everyone remembers his work,” he further said.
Shabir Aariz, author of the book said his inner fire ‘Aatish’ does not allow him to sit peacefully.
He said he is thankful to the organisers who provided him an opportunity to release his book on a platform where he gained a lot of appreciation. “Some artists and writers are still fighting for recognition. I am thankful to everyone present here. It means a lot to me,” he said.
As a token of affection, the organizers presented Aariz a shawl and a citation.
A large number of people from various walks of life including Fayaz Tilgami, Shahnaz Rashid, Akhtar Mansoor, Gulshan Badarn, Abdul Khaliq Shamas, Mehraj Ahmad Kakroo, Mohiuddin Mirza, Sheikh Mohammad, Altaf Shah, Shafaat Ahmad Chisti, Bashir Ahmad Parray, Riyaz Khawar, Shahvaz Gowhar, Ghulam Nabi Gamgeen, Nabi Shahid, Mushtaq Ali Ahmad, Waheed Jeelani, Maqbool Ferozi, Salim Salik, Nasir Zamir, Shafi Qureshi, Gul Javed and Akhtar attended the program.