Urdu becomes Greek at Raj Bhavan

Governor’s House ends subscription of Urdu language newspapers
12 previous Governors subscribed to all major vernacular dailies, weeklies
Governor’s House ends subscription of Urdu language newspapers
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 30:
The doors of the highest constitutional seat of the State, Raj Bhavan have been closed for the State’s official language Urdu since the new governor Satya Pal Malik took over the reins of the State.
The subscription of the Urdu language newspapers has been stopped to the Raj Bhavan, a precedent not followed by 12 predecessors of the incumbent Governor.
As per sources in the administration, the direction to stop the subscription of Urdu newspapers was among the first taken by the new governor who assumed charge on August 23.
“Malik’s predecessor Narinder Nath Vohra used to get the Urdu newspapers translated to English,” a source said.
He said Vohra being well versed with the Urdu language, himself used to translate various news reports from Urdu to English.
The Raj Bhavan has never witnessed blackout of the Urdu newspapers even though it has had a lot of governors among the 12 who were not Urdu knowing.
A source said during the former governor K V Krishna Rao’s tenure, the Urdu newspaper reports were translated for him into English.
“He (Rao) believed that the vernacular press has more in-depth reports concerning the people of the State,” the source said.
Noted writer and poet, Ghulam Nabi Khayal said the Governor doing away with subscription of Urdu newspapers was not a good precedent to set as the language was the State’s official one and demands respect.
Noted Urdu writer from Jammu, Balraj Bakshi said at the time when he used to translate the Service Manual of the Jammu Kashmir Police into Urdu, he felt the language had no future in the State.
He said the indifference meted out to the language in the State was evident from the fact that there was not even an academy for Urdu, unlike other States where Urdu is not the official language and yet there are academies for it.
“The Urdu Council constituted lately in the State held its meeting recently and, ironically, the members cried for the betterment of other languages instead of Urdu,” Bakshi said. “The Raj Bhavan’s move is going to hurt the language more.”
He said the meeting of the Urdu Council did not even discuss anything related with the language.
“After that meeting on April 5, there has been no meeting since then,” Bakshi said.
He said in Radio and Television, the frequency of Urdu programmes had gone down in the State.
“Doordarshan Jammu used to broadcast Urdu programmes frequently but for the past 10 years, they have completely stopped such content,” he said.
Nashua Ahmad, an Urdu language poet said Urdu being the constitutional language demands respect.
“This is insulting to the constitution of the State and Urdu should be given the symbolic respect it deserves,” he said.
Ahmad said if the head of the State sets such precedent then what would happen to the language in general.
The hawker, who used to deliver the Urdu language newspapers to the Raj Bhavan, said, “The subscription of Urdu language newspapers was stopped and, shockingly, we were told to stop delivering these newspapers at the earliest.”