Urban Mulberry plantation takes off at Kathua

Initiative to have positive impact on environment: Director Sericulture
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU JANUARY, 18:
- Urban Mulberry plantation was Friday launched at Kathua by Sericulture Department from the Deputy Commissioners Office.
The programme was kick started jointly with planting of Mulberry Saplings by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Kathua, Dr. Shubhra Sharma, and Director Sericulture Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum in presence of District Sericulture Officer Anju Koul and Senior Officers of District Administration and Sericulture Department.
The Additional District Development Commissioner, while appreciating the initiative of Sericulture Department termed it as a viable gesture to reshape the urban landscape and ensure sustainable healthy environment. She said that concerted efforts to facilitate such programmes shall have long lasting effects on the conservation and beautification of cities and towns.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Sericulture enumerated advantages of urban Mulberry plantation and said that 2000 highly improved Mulberry plants are targeted for plantation within the municipal limits of Kathua. He said that the Department is delivering Mulberry plants at doorsteps of people free of cost and extending all technical assistance to the interested people. He said that under urban Mulberry plantation institutions and other protected establishments and vacant state lands in Kathua town shall also be covered.
He appealed the urbanites to avail the benefits of this programme and associate with Sericulture Department for a conscious role in beautification and maintenance of healthy environment in the cities and towns.
District Sericulture Officer, Kathua also spoke on the occasion and enumerated various facets of Urban Mulberry plantation. She said that all the stake holders shall have to work together for better upkeep and maintenance of urban mulberry wealth and motivate urban populace for venturing in profitable sericulture activities.
Later, a vehicle loaded with highly improved Mulberry Plants was flagged off by the dignitaries for free of cost distribution of plants among the households, Institutions and Govt. Establishments within Kathua Town.