Urban life of Srinagar in mess: Tanvir Sadiq

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Welcomes PC, PDP workers from Zadibal into NC fold

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and political advisor to party’s vice president Tanvir Sadiq on Monday said the successive governments after 2015 failed to give direction to the Srinagar city’s development.

Addressing workers and party functionaries at Zadibal constituency Tanvir said, “Srinagar has traditionally suffered whenever NC was out of power. The old city of Srinagar has traditionally been neglected by non-NC parties. Since 2015, nothing substantial was done to mitigate the problems of people living in the old city. The historical edifices of Downtown are in shambles, the multitier health facilities in the city haven't received any productive intervention from the government. The artisans and the marginal traders of the old city have been left to fend for themselves. The people are hankering for drinking water and other civic amenities. The successive government failed to provide safe spaces to the unemployed youth of the Downtown to pursue their vocations. The alleys and the main arterials are battered. Government is unfamiliar with the problems being faced by the people. The miserable condition of the people living in the Downtown areas deflates the hyperbolical claims of the governor administration on developing Srinagar.”

While underscoring the need of restoring Srinagar its lost glory he said, “The city of Srinagar is the face of the valley. There is an urgent need of having a well-thought plan for the city. The plan must espouse investing heavily on affordable housing, providing green spaces, enhancing multitier health facilities, creating job opportunities for the youth, and doling out incentives for people involved with handcrafts sector. It is the NC that is capable of working in this direction.”

On the occasion, various political workers, functionaries belonging to PC and PDP from Sheikh Colony, Sangeen Darwaza Hawal joined NC. Tanvir welcomed the new entrants into the party fold with a hope that they will make the party stronger on grassroots. He festooned the new entrants with garlands.