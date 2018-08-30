About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Urban Forestry holds plantation drive in Jammu

Published at August 30, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)120views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

 Urban Forestry Division in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad Trikuta Nagar Branch celebrated Van Mahotsav here on Wednesday at Trikuta Nagar park.

According to an official, the programme was organized under the supervision of Chief Conservator of Forests Sameer Bharti, Conservator of Forests East Circle Jammu B Mohan Dass and DFO Urban Forestry Division Jammu Anup Soni under Institutional Plantation Programme.

The programme was started by planting Bel plants by Range Officer Rakesh Verma and President Bharat Vikas Parishad P.L. Saraf.

The other members of NGO present on the occasion were Sunita Gupta and R.C. Khullar.

Rakesh Verma welcomed the initiative of NGO for organizing plantation drive and urged for holding similar drives in educational institutions, parks, hospitals etc, the official added.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top