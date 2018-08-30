Urban Forestry holds plantation drive in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Urban Forestry Division in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad Trikuta Nagar Branch celebrated Van Mahotsav here on Wednesday at Trikuta Nagar park.
According to an official, the programme was organized under the supervision of Chief Conservator of Forests Sameer Bharti, Conservator of Forests East Circle Jammu B Mohan Dass and DFO Urban Forestry Division Jammu Anup Soni under Institutional Plantation Programme.
The programme was started by planting Bel plants by Range Officer Rakesh Verma and President Bharat Vikas Parishad P.L. Saraf.
The other members of NGO present on the occasion were Sunita Gupta and R.C. Khullar.
Rakesh Verma welcomed the initiative of NGO for organizing plantation drive and urged for holding similar drives in educational institutions, parks, hospitals etc, the official added.