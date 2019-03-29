About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 29, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Uptown residents accuse PHE of supplying muddy water from Doodh Ganga reservoir

SOP not followed by officials during cleanliness drive, will be careful in future: CE

Scores of people from several areas of Srinagar have expressed resentment against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department for failing to inform people before starting the cleanliness drive in a local water reservoir.
According to the residents on Monday evening PHE department supplied muddy drinking water to areas like Solina, Natipora, Budshah Nagar and other areas of the city. They alleged that the officials from the department did not bother to inform them.
Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Natipora said they were shocked to see the muddy water coming out of taps. The officials should have informed us earlier, as muddy water has now reached the water storage tanks, he said.
A two-minute video in which the voice of two persons can be heard saying that PHE officials did not inform them before starting the sanitation drive in the water reservoir.
The video was shared by hundreds of social media users.
Another resident Muhammad Jabbar of Solina accused the PHE department of not cooperating with the people. They have no schedule and communication.
He said in other parts of the country, there is a proper schedule for the cleanliness drives and people are informed through different media platforms.
“There is always a communication gap between the people and officials. Now we again have to clean the storage tanks, water pipes, and other things,” Jabbar said.
PHE Chief Engineer, Abdul Wahid told The Rising Kashmir that it was a usual cleanliness drive of Doodh Ganga water reservoir by the department.
“It was not a deliberate act but just part of a cleanliness drive,” he said.
Admitting that the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) was not followed by the officials, Wahid said in future they will take care of these procedures.
He also informed that cleanliness drives will be conducted across the city in all water reservoirs and this time people will be also informed in advance.

 

Latest News

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking

Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking 'contract' to kill Modi

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Mar 28 | Agencies
450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mar 28 | Agencies
Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Mar 28 | Agencies
India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News

'Artificial intelligence may predict premature death risk'

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Hope nations take

Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PL ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Mar 28 | Agencies
Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Mar 28 | Agencies
US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Mar 28 | Javid Sofi
No

No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak ...

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in north Kashmir

Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 29, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Uptown residents accuse PHE of supplying muddy water from Doodh Ganga reservoir

SOP not followed by officials during cleanliness drive, will be careful in future: CE

              

Scores of people from several areas of Srinagar have expressed resentment against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department for failing to inform people before starting the cleanliness drive in a local water reservoir.
According to the residents on Monday evening PHE department supplied muddy drinking water to areas like Solina, Natipora, Budshah Nagar and other areas of the city. They alleged that the officials from the department did not bother to inform them.
Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Natipora said they were shocked to see the muddy water coming out of taps. The officials should have informed us earlier, as muddy water has now reached the water storage tanks, he said.
A two-minute video in which the voice of two persons can be heard saying that PHE officials did not inform them before starting the sanitation drive in the water reservoir.
The video was shared by hundreds of social media users.
Another resident Muhammad Jabbar of Solina accused the PHE department of not cooperating with the people. They have no schedule and communication.
He said in other parts of the country, there is a proper schedule for the cleanliness drives and people are informed through different media platforms.
“There is always a communication gap between the people and officials. Now we again have to clean the storage tanks, water pipes, and other things,” Jabbar said.
PHE Chief Engineer, Abdul Wahid told The Rising Kashmir that it was a usual cleanliness drive of Doodh Ganga water reservoir by the department.
“It was not a deliberate act but just part of a cleanliness drive,” he said.
Admitting that the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) was not followed by the officials, Wahid said in future they will take care of these procedures.
He also informed that cleanliness drives will be conducted across the city in all water reservoirs and this time people will be also informed in advance.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;