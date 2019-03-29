Uptown residents accuse PHE of supplying muddy water from Doodh Ganga reservoir

March 29, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

SOP not followed by officials during cleanliness drive, will be careful in future: CE

Scores of people from several areas of Srinagar have expressed resentment against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department for failing to inform people before starting the cleanliness drive in a local water reservoir.

According to the residents on Monday evening PHE department supplied muddy drinking water to areas like Solina, Natipora, Budshah Nagar and other areas of the city. They alleged that the officials from the department did not bother to inform them.

Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Natipora said they were shocked to see the muddy water coming out of taps. The officials should have informed us earlier, as muddy water has now reached the water storage tanks, he said.

A two-minute video in which the voice of two persons can be heard saying that PHE officials did not inform them before starting the sanitation drive in the water reservoir.

The video was shared by hundreds of social media users.

Another resident Muhammad Jabbar of Solina accused the PHE department of not cooperating with the people. They have no schedule and communication.

He said in other parts of the country, there is a proper schedule for the cleanliness drives and people are informed through different media platforms.

“There is always a communication gap between the people and officials. Now we again have to clean the storage tanks, water pipes, and other things,” Jabbar said.

PHE Chief Engineer, Abdul Wahid told The Rising Kashmir that it was a usual cleanliness drive of Doodh Ganga water reservoir by the department.

“It was not a deliberate act but just part of a cleanliness drive,” he said.

Admitting that the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) was not followed by the officials, Wahid said in future they will take care of these procedures.

He also informed that cleanliness drives will be conducted across the city in all water reservoirs and this time people will be also informed in advance.