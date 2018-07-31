Uptown areas face water shortage, people drinking ‘unsafe’ water

Cloudbursts affected water supply generation: PHE
Aniqa/ Zenaira Bakhsh/Gafira QadirSrinagar, July 30:
Water scarcity has hit many areas of Srinagar city leaving people high and dry. Areas like Batamaloo, Natipora and Chanapora are facing shortage of proper drinking water supply.
With the recent cloud bursts at different places on the city outskirts the problem has aggravated for the residents of Srinagar as they have been deprived of water supply and wherever it is available there is mud and slit mixed with it.
The uptown areas are the most affected. "We are facing water scarcity from last six days. People here haven’t received a single drop of water. We are now taking help from our relatives,” said Musaib Mehraj a resident of Tawheed Colony, Natipora.
He said they have been fetching water themselves from adjoining areas and store them in large buckets in order to meet the basic necessities.
Mohd Ismail, a local resident of Natipora said, “We faced shortage of water even during holy month od Ramadan and now we haven’t received water from 5 to 6 days. We fetch water from the tube wells of our neighbors available at their homes but the quality of water is poor causing health hazards.”
He further added that they don’t have water available for drinking purpose and they have to buy mineral water bottles to meet their needs.
Locals at Chanapora are also annoyed with the fact that acute water shortage has badly affected their lives.
“We haven’t received enough water in past few days. If we use water motors for filling water reservoirs, it takes around 2 to 3 hours to fill them,” said Shagufta Farooq, a resident of Pamposh Colony, Chanapora.
People are also up in arms about the quality of water stating that the water they receive is of bad quality posing risk to their health.
Farhana, a local resident of Ziyarat Batamaloo said they are compelled to keep utensils, clothes etc unwashed, ultimately affecting their health and the quality of water is so bad that it cannot be used for drinking without boiling.
“We complained about the water scarcity to the authorities but no one really took it seriously. MLAs visit us for their own gains and do nothing about our problems,” she asserted.
Stinky water is also proving to be a threat for the patients at Batamaloo dispensary as the patients are left with no other option but to use the dirty water.
Health Educator Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Batamaloo, Shahid Ahmad said, “Due to the scarcity of water, patients are compelled to drink the reserved water, causing gastrointestinal infections.”
Aijaz Ahmad, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Srinagar said, “There has been scarcity of water in some areas of Srinagar due to the recent cloud bursts at Yusmarg and Dachigam. We couldn’t generate enough water but tankers are being sent to these areas.”
He added that the PHE Department never received any complaint regarding water shortage from any of these areas.