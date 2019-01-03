Upper reaches receive year’s first snowfall

Light rains lash Srinagar
Sgr-Jmu highway, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez road closed
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 02:
Many parts of Kashmir on Wednesday received first snowfall of the year, breaking a month-long dry spell, thus giving much needed relief to Valleylites.
The snowfall, which started early Wednesday, brought major respite to the residents of Kashmir as the minimum temperature rose by several degrees.
The fresh snowfall occurred everywhere in the Valley except Srinagar city which received light rain with traces of snow.
Higher reaches including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Pir Panchal mountain range and other places received moderate snowfall.
“There was snowfall at most places in Kashmir, particularly in Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts, while traces of snowfall were also witnessed in Srinagar early morning" a MeT official said.
Deputy Director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said Gulmarg received 25 cm snowfall, Pahalgam 4 cm, Qazigund 2.8 cm and Kupwara district received around 3 cm.
However, there was a light rainfall of around 7 to 8 mm at various places.
According to MeT, form Thursday to Friday evening, weather would be clear but from January 4 on Friday, there will be widespread snowfall in the higher reaches and in the plains.
“There will be moderate snowfall up to January 6 forenoon and after that weather will be clear,” he said.
Meanwhile, snowfall closed the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez road and other major road links.
A Traffic Police official said Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed for traffic after fresh snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel.
The official said the road had become slippery due to accumulation of several inches of snow near the tunnel.
“Traffic will be allowed only after improvement in the weather,” he said. “The vehicles were to ply from Jammu to Kashmir as per schedule.”
According to the Chief Engineer Mughal Road Project, Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic between Chandimarh in Poonch district of Jammu region and Heerpora village in Shopian district of Kashmir region from January 1.
The decision has been taken due to the sharp dip in temperatures and frost, which has set in slippery conditions on the road.
Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that all highways remained closed on Wednesday due to snowfall, and would also remain closed on Thursday.
“Today, traffic remained disturbed, due to bad weather conditions. Only a few vehicles were able to move and cross the highway. All the machines have geared up to clear the snow. I am hopeful that the snow will be cleared by tomorrow evening,” he said.
In north Kashmir, snowfall in Gurez and Dawar areas of Bandipora district led to closure of Bandipora-Gurez road.
The Razdan Pass connecting Gurez valley with rest of the State also received snowfall.
DC Bandipora, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the traffic on Gurez-Bandipora road closed for vehicular traffic following snowfall.
He said three machines had been deployed for clearance, men and machinery were on the job and essential services had been reviewed for the district.
He said Gurez valley received 8 to 10 inches of snow till 9 am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Kupwara-Tangdhar road was closed after around 1 feet of snow had accumulated at Sadhna Top.
Reports said that the vehicular movement was suspended as a precautionary measure as roads had become slippery due to snowfall.
“To avoid any kind of accident, the roads have been closed for vehicular movement and the clearance will be started once the weather improves,” said an official.
Dozens of remote villages near the Line of Control (LoC) remained cutoff from the district and tehsil headquarters due to moderate to heavy snowfall in Kupwara district.
Likewise, Kupwara to border town of Keran road also closed due to fresh snowfall.
In Karnah, many remote villages remained cut off from the tehsil headquarter Tanghdar due to the closure of link roads including Kandi-Jada, Tanghdar-Shamaspora, Tanghdar-Nar, Tanghdar-Nachain and Tanghdar-Jabri.
The weather department has predicted more precipitation in Kashmir over the next three days.
The MeT office said another spell of snowfall is likely in the Valley beginning January 4.
Srinagar recorded 0 degree Celsius temperature Tuesday night, an increase of over four degrees from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the Met department said.
Tuesday night, Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.3 degree Celsius, Kokernag town minus 1.4 degree Celsius, Kupwara 0.2 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.5 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 0.5 degree Celsius, the official said.
Kargil was the coldest place in the State at minus 17 degree Celsius.
The night temperature in Leh town in Ladakh region was minus 12.4 degree Celsius.