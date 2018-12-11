Upper reaches receive snow, rains lash plains in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while rains lashed the plains on Tuesday, with the Met office forecasting an improvement later in the day.
According to a Met official the weather is likely to improve from this afternoon.
Kargil in the Ladakh region was coldest at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius followed by Leh minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.
It was minus 2 degree Celsius in Pahalgam, minus 7.6 in Gulmarg and 1.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar.
Jammu city recorded 10.9, Katra 8, Batote 1.8, Bannihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 2.6 as the night's lowest temperatures.
(Representational picture)