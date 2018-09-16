About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Upper reaches receive season's first snowfall

Published at September 16, 2018


Upper reaches receive season

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 15:

Some parts in the higher reaches of Kashmir received season's first snowfall Saturday, while the plains were lashed by intermittent rains.
An official of the MeT Department said there were reports of light snowfall in some areas, including Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway.
He said other parts of the valley also experienced intermittent rains since yesterday.
The snowfall and the rains have brought down the temperature which was otherwise slightly above the normal for this time of the season.
The day temperature in Srinagar hovered around 31 degrees Celsius for the past few weeks which was three degrees above the normal, but due to the recent snowfall and rains, the city registered a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
The MeT Department has forecast isolated rainfall in the valley on Sunday.

 

