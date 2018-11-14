Upper reaches receive fresh snowfalls, rains lash plains

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
The upper reaches of Kashmir on Tuesday received fresh snowfall while rains were lashed the plains including Srinagar.
A traffic department official said the upper reaches of valley including Gulmarg, Youmarg, Amarnath cave in south Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall today.
The plains including Srinagar experienced rainfall.
In view of fresh snowfall, the road connecting Machil and Keran with the district headquarters have been closed for vehicular movement.
Authorities also suspended traffic movement on Bandipora-Gurez road following fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass.
An official said the traffic movement was suspended as a ‘precautionary measure’ as there was moderate snowfall going on at Razdan Pass since Tuesday morning.
Authorities had already closed historic Mughal road for traffic movement while one-way traffic was plying on the 300-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu highway.
An official said Kargil area of Ladakh region was coldest place in the State with night temperature dropping to minus 6.2 degree celsius,.
“Leh was at minus 5, while it was minus 4 in Gulmarg, 3.2 in Srinagar and 12.6 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Pahalgam was at 1.1 degrees Celsius,” he said.
The official said there would be more snow in higher reaches and light rain in plains in next 24 hours.
“The weather will improve from tomorrow afternoon,” he said.