Upper reaches receive fresh snowfall

Weather to improve from today: MeT
Weather to improve from today: MeT
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 10:
The upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday prompting the authorities to close several vital road-links including the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road for vehicular traffic.
A weather department official said upper reaches including tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall of two to three inches today.
He said the higher reaches of the Valley including Zojila Pass and Minimarg on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, Gurez and Mughal Road also received fresh snowfall.
The plains including Srinagar witnessed rainfall.
A Traffic department official said the snowfall and rains forced closure of 434-km Srinagar-Leh Highway, Mughal Road – an alternate road-link connecting valley with Jammu region of the state and Bandipora-Gurez Road in north Kashmir.
He said Mughal road was closed early morning following fresh snowfall in the upper reaches like Pir ki Gali.
He, however, said the Srinagar-Jammu Highway was open for traffic despite snowfall in Patnitop, Batote and Banihal since morning.
The MeT department official said the night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of 2.4 degree Celsius on Sunday night.
He said Pahalgam health resort registered a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 6 degrees Celsius.
“Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius while the mercury in Qazigund settled at 2.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Kupwara settled at a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius,” the official said.
He said Leh town in Ladakh region recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius while in Kargil temperature settled at a low of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius.
The MeT official said weather conditions in Valley would start improving during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday and there would be significant improvement in weather conditions from Tuesday.
He said there would be further dip in night temperature after two days while day temperature would increase further.
“There is no prediction of rains or snow till Dec 18,” added the official.