Upload CPIS data by March 15: DGAT to DDOs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Government has asked all the DDOs to complete the CPIS (Centralized Personnel Information System) data in respect of their employees by or before March 15, 2018 to ensure timely implementation of the System.
“The salary bills of defaulting DDOs for the month of March 2018 shall not be entertained by the concerned Treasury Officers/PAOs,” said a Circular issued by Director General, Accounts & Treasuries (DGAT), Dr Mohammad Ishaq Wani.
It said the Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS) will enable the Departments to have access to the Pay Manager and PAO System.
“In order to enable the DDOs to get access to the Pay Manager and PAO System, the updation of CPIS data is a pre-requisite, given the fact that the complete data in respect of each employee need to be readily available before moving to Pay Manager and PAO System,” the Circular said adding that the updation of CPIS data will also ensure interfacing/retrieving of the data while getting access to Pay Manager and PAO System and no data deficiency may come in the way of smooth operationalization of Pay Manager and PAO System due to incompletion and non-implementation of Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS).
