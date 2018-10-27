Uphold conditions of accession: Rana

‘In ULB polls, only wrestler in the ring, spelled rules and decided to win bouts’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu Oct 26:
National Conference (NC) Provincial President Devender Singh Rana Friday said the conditions and constitutional guarantees set in the “Instrument of Accession”, which are its basic tenets, should not only be preserved but protected and upheld as well.
Addressing a news conference at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here, Rana while commenting on the ‘Accession Day’ said, “We are part of accession, but we strongly believe the conditions and constitutional guarantees set in the Instrument of Accession, which are its basic tenets, should not only be preserved but protected and upheld as well.”
Describing “fake jubilation” of BJP over the just-concluded Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the State as hilarious, Rana said the poll-result data speaks volumes about its rejection, especially by the people of Jammu.
“The BJP vote share has drastically dropped by less than half in the three pivotal city constituencies, constituting 76 wards of the Jammu Municipal Corporation, and still its leaders are gloating and celebrating,” Rana said.
Citing the poll outcome data of JMC, he said BJP got 1,48,061 votes in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu East and Jammu West segments in 2014 assembly elections and on the contrary it managed less than half the number of 75,578 votes in the recent elections, a drop of nearly 51 percent in vote share despite the number of votes having increased.
Similarly, he said the BJP stands decimated in Udhampur and Kathua districts, key components of Jammu-Doda parliamentary constituency with the saving grace only in Hiranagar Municipal Committee.
Wondering over the BJP leaders ill-conceived observations about NC having been taught in lesson by the people in ULB elections, Rana said the party needs to do some sort of introspection.
“Due to its inept policies and mishandling of the situation in partnership of the PDP, the BJP created a situation in 2017 by-elections to Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies which witnessed just 7.13 percent polls in Srinagar and cancellation of the Anantnag seat,” he said.
Rana said the State witnessed massive participation in both parliamentary and assembly elections of 2014 due to the conducive situation created by the then Omar Abdullah-led government.
He said while 26 percent votes were polled in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, 28 percent votes were polled in Anantnag in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
“Similarly, the 2014 assembly polls saw lowest percentage of 49 and highest 76 percent, which speaks about the governance,” he said. “This time around little over three percent polling was held in the Valley.”
Rana described the outburst of the BJP leaders “as a sign of frustration and guilty conscience” in the backdrop of the conduct of elections, especially in the Valley.
He said the governance deficit of over three years under BJP partnered government steered Jammu Kashmir to a situation where NC was constrained to stay away from the grass-root level elections due to rigidity of the governments both at New Delhi and in the State over vital Article 35-A.
Rana said the dubious and ambiguous stance of the BJP precipitated the situation and added to the volatile scenario of over three years.
On the elections held in the Valley, the NC provincial president said these could be summed up as unique and unheard of polls, which saw the only wrestler in the ring, spelling the rules and deciding the win bouts.
He said these elections would go as a very bad chapter in the democratic history of the State.
Rana said NC is a strong votary of democratic process and has always worked to uphold democracy in Jammu Kashmir.
He said the party stayed away over the issue of Article 35-A and that for a larger cause, such sacrifices become imperative at times.
The NC described the state subject laws as a rich legacy bequeathed to the posterity by Maharaja Hari Singh and said a growing consciousness is dawning upon the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, especially the Dogras of Jammu, with regard to their rights and the likely subjugation they might suffer in the event of these laws are dispensed with.
He also took detractors of autonomy head on, saying due to ignorance some of them were deliberately trying to create a mischievous perception that the historical document tantamount to Aazdi.
Rana said this was an orchestrated campaign with malicious intent.
“Those elements engaged in sinister campaign over the issue of autonomy know fully well that the document emphatically spells out autonomy within the ambit of Constitution of India,” he said. “The campaign being launched by them is not out of ignorance because they realize that anything that is under the ambit of constitution cannot be Azadi.”
Rana said BJP had all along exploited the public sentiment and warned that they could fool the people one time but not all the time.
He said BJP stands exposed before the people of Jammu Kashmir for its dubious and exploitive politics.