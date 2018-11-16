Upgrade hospitals to meet rising demand: Sagar to admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 15:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday said the health care systems in the state should be upgraded to meet the rising demands of the people.
JKNC general secretary and MLA Khanyar, Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar on Thursday paid a visit to JLMN hospital at Rainawari Srinagar. Sagar took stock of the situation in the hospital and inquired after the services being provided to the patients.
“The need of the hour is to upgrade the infrastructure and machinery to meet the increasing rush of the patients. I will impress on the concerned director and commissioner secretary to increase the machinery and other apparatus required to meet the requirements of patients in the hospital,” he said.
Sagar also inspected the construction of additional hospital block whose construction is underway. “The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 19.27 Crore and until now Rs. 6.5 Crore have been spent on the hospital. This hospital is a tertiary care health facility. The incumbent governor administration should ensure all facilities to people who visit this hospital,” he said.