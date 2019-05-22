UPA will win majority of seats in JK: Mir

May 22, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The State Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would win majority of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons on sidelines of the event to commemorate 28th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Mir said Congress would win the Anantnag LS seat and the party along with its ally National Conference would majority of seats in the State.

The State has six LS seats --- three in Valley, two in Jammu and one in Ladakh.

“Majority of the LS seats in the state will go to Rahul Gandhi’s kitty on May 23,” Mir said adding the UPA might miss out on only one seat from the state.

He said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be routed out of power in stark contrast of the exit poll results.

“Since polling for the 17 Lok Sabha ended, media and certain agencies started these exit polls having humungous variations,” Mir said.

He said how these exit polls can be trusted when some of them were projecting over 500 seats for the NDA while others were showing just 242 in their tally.

Mir claimed that a non-NDA and secular government would be formed at the centre which would take forward every section of the society.

He said Congress under Rahul Gandhi fought the election on people-centric issues including the rampant corruption and growing unemployment.

Criticizing the Election Commission of India (ECI) for their “biased” role during the polls, the State Congress chief said the ECI took stern action on complaints against the opposition leaders while in similar complaints against BJP leaders the ECI turned a blind eye.

Earlier, Mir along with senior party leaders paid floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary.

He also lashed out at BJP especially Narendra Modi alleging that Modi left no stone unturned out of desperation to defame Rajiv Gandhi in order to hide his utter failure on all fronts.

The State Congress also paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Moulana Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversaries.

Mir described them as visionaries and upright personalities, who also contributed immensely to the development of the State and people as well.